A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Grimsby Town

Shaun O'Hanlon scored Dons' second in a 2-0 win at Wembley against Grimsby in 2008 | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ game at Blundell Park, taking on Grimsby at 3pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After ending their 32-week wait for back-to-back wins, MK Dons will be eager to continue their streak by winning three games in a week when they head to Grimsby on Saturday.

Wins over Morecambe and Accrington this week have lifted Scott Lindsey’s side into the top half of League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after waiting 32-weeks to win two games in a row, they have to look back another 11 to see when they last won three straight.

Things have turned since Lindsey took over, with one defeat in his seven games in charge, and two wins in a row away from home.

David Artell’s side though head into the game three points up the road from Dons in ninth spot, beating Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Tuesday night.

But home form has been poor of late for the Mariners, losing on each of their last three at Blundell Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have not been many meetings between the sides down the years – just ten in fact – with both sides claiming the spoils in four apiece, with two draws.

The most famous of those games is undoubtedly the 2008 Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final, which saw Dons get their hands on the silverware with a 2-0 win at Wembley. Goals from Keith Andrews and Shaun O’Hanlon secured the win that day.

Trips to Blundell Park have been fruitless for Dons in recent years though, with defeats in their last three in Cleethorpes. Last season, Dons lost 1-0 in March despite having 79 per cent possession, while the sides shared a 1-1 draw at Stadium MK last November.

Referee Scott Oldham takes charge of the game. In his eight games this season, he has booked 32 and sent off one. His last Dons game was the 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers in October 2022. In nine games in charge of the club, Dons have won four and lost four, with one draw. Wayne Grunnill and Richard Wigglesworth will run the lines with Fourth Official Callum Gough.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 6/5 to win the game, Grimsby at 9/4 and the same for the draw.