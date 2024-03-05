A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to League Two leaders Mansfield Town

Field Mill

MK Dons will be looking to bounce back from defeat at the weekend, but must do so against League Two leaders Mansfield Town at Field Mill tonight.

Mike Williamson's men have a good record when it comes to responding to loses, winning at the first opportunity after their last five defeats.

Mansfield though are not on top of the league for nothing. With just three defeats since the start of December, Nigel Clough's side have been a powerhouse of late, winning five of their last six matches. Ominously too, they have scored 14 goals in their last two home games, with a 9-2 win and a 5-1 win to their name. On Saturday, they beat Newport County 1-0 at Rodney Parade to remain three points clear of the chasing pack.

It has been a while since the sides last met, but it was a critical game for both clubs in May 2019. A win for either side at Stadium MK that day would have meant automatic promotion from League Two, and David Wheeler's early header ensured Paul Tisdale's Dons were celebrating, while Mansfield failed in the play-offs and have remained in the fourth tier since.

There have only been six matches between the sides in 20 years, with MK Dons claiming three victories to Mansfield's one - coming in the first meeting in August 2006 at Field Mill.

Dean Lewington will be available again for selection for Dons after serving his two-match ban, though Williamson will still be without Max Dean and Jack Tucker.

Referee Lee Swabey will take charge of the game. In 20 matches this term, he has shown 94 yellow cards and four reds, and giving four penalties. Dons fans last saw him during their 1-1 draw with Burton Albion in December 2022, but in his eight games in charge, the side from MK1 have only one once, losing on six occasions.

Stephen Wade and Danny Guest will run the lines with Fourth Official Richard Wigglesworth.