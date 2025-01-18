A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to League Two leaders Walsall

Poundland Bescot Stadium | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ game against runaway league leaders Walsall (kicking off at 3pm)

Runaway leaders Walsall pose a huge test for MK Dons when they travel to the Midlands this Saturday.

Mat Sadler’s side have been in dominant form of late, and currently sit 12 points clear at the top of League Two, and a mighty 21 points up the road of Scott Lindsey’s side at the half-way stage in the season.

And they come into the game in sensational form too, winning eight straight in the division, conceding just four goals in that time too. One of precious few games to be played last weekend, Walsall were emphatic 5-1 winners over Tranmere Rovers.

The Saddlers were beaten on Tuesday though, going down 4-2 to Peterborough in the EFL Trophy at London Road.

Dons meanwhile have hit the stumbling blocks of late, winning just one of their last six, picking up only four points from a possible 18 to sit 11th in the standings heading into the game.

However, they can boast something only two other teams can – they have beaten Walsall this season. Callum Hendry’s first-half strike at Stadium MK back in September secured a rare win for Mike Williamson’s Dons.

Certainly no strangers to each other down the years, Saturday will be the 29th meeting between the sides since 2004. Dons have claimed victories in 11 of them, Walsall have won seven, and there have been 10 draws. The visitors have a relatively decent record at the Poundland Bescot Stadium too, losing only one of their last six trips there.

New signings Dan Crowley and Jay Williams could make their Dons debuts in the game.

Referee Scott Oldham will take charge of the game. In his 19 games this season, he has booked 71 players, sending off four and awarding two penalties. His last Dons game came earlier this season when he oversaw the 3-1 win over Grimsby Town at Blundell Park. In ten Dons games he has officiated, they have won five, lost four and drawn one. Johnathon Bickerdike and Oliver Bickle will run the lines with Fourth Official Wayne Gray.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 10/3 to win the game, while leaders Walsall are at 3/4, and the draw is 14/5.