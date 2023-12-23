A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Morecambe

MK Dons take on Morecambe this afternoon

Both teams go into this afternoon's game full of confidence when Morecambe host MK Dons at the Mazuma Stadium.

While Dons are six games unbeaten in League Two, losing only once since Mike Williamson took over in October, Morecambe have picked up a point against leaders Stockport County before a thumping 5-0 win away at Doncaster last Saturday. It's a run which sees Ged Brennan's side sitting eighth, while Dons are a point behind in 11th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons will be without striker Matt Dennis, Nathan Harness, Jack Tucker and former Morecambe man Ash Hunter, who are all long-term injury concerns for Williamson. They will be able to welcome back MJ Williams from suspension though, and have Max Dean in form, scoring seven in his last nine appearances.

In nine previous outings between the sides, Dons have been winners in seven of them, drawing once and losing only once too. Last season, they were winners against the Shrimps in all three meetings, including a comprehensive 4-0 win at the Mazuma Stadium.

Referee Lewis Smith will take charge of the game. The official has been a busy man this season, running out 24 times, flashing 100 yellows and five red cards, awarding three penalties. Dons fans saw him last Christmas when he watched over the 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day 2022. Darren Williams and Kevin Mulraine will run the lines with Fourth Official Johnathon Bickerdike.