A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Morecambe

Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ visit to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium to take on Morecambe (kick-off 3pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons will be eager to pick up another win on the road on Saturday when they take on Morecambe.

The Shrimps currently sit second from bottom - only above Mike Williamson’s Carlisle on goal-difference - in League Two after picking up just one win all season. That win though came last week, courtesy of a 1-0 win away at Bromley. And it comes after a 4-2 home win over Nottingham Forest U21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons meanwhile will be looking for their second away win of the season, after thumping Harrogate 5-1 in their last road trip two weeks ago. Since then though in back-to-back home games, they were denied victory over Tranmere thanks to a stoppage time equaliser before last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Port Vale.

The game today will be the 12th meeting between the sides, with Dons having come out on top in eight of them, while Morecambe have won twice. Ex-Dons striker Charlie Brown’s stoppage time strike secured the win for the Shrimps when they came to MK1 in January this year, but Dons were comfortable 3-1 winners the last time they were in LA4. And they have won in their last three meetings at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, scoring 11 goals in those three matches.

Referee Will Finnie is taking charge of the game. The 30-year-old official is overseeing his 10th game of the season. In his previous nine he has shown 30 yellow cards, one red and awarded four penalties. Dons have won one and drawn two of the three games he has officiated - the last being the final nail in Graham Alexander’s coffin: the 2-2 draw with Barrow last October.

Paul Stonier and Emmanuel Edet will run the lines with fourth official Jamie Waters.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 10/11 to win the game, while hosts Morecambe are 27/10 and a draw is 13/5.