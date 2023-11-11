A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Newport County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Dons will be looking for their first away win for nearly two months on Saturday when they take on Newport County.

Dons’ last triumph on the road in League Two came in the dramatic 3-2 win over Colchester on August 19, having trailed 2-1 until the 88th minute, and requiring a Matt Dennis stoppage time winner.

The team from MK1 have lost four league games on the road since, and have lost both away from home under Mike Williamson so far, against Accrington and Reading.

Dons will be without Jack Tucker, Ethan Robson, Ash Hunter and Nathan Harness - all four are longer-term injury concerns - while Daniel Harvie and Alex Gilbey are just one booking away from a suspension.

The Exiles sit 20th in League Two with three defeats in their last five, but beat Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield in their last outing in the division.

In five meetings between the sides down the years, Dons have won four of them. Newport's only win came in the EFL Trophy in 2020 when Russell Martin's side were thumped 3-0 at Rodney Parade, with all three goals coming in the first 35 minutes. The sides last met in the EFL Trophy last season, a game which Dons won 3-1 at Stadium MK.

Referee Ben Atkinson will take charge of the game. In 13 games this season, he has booked 64 players and shown five red cards. Saturday will be his first game in charge of either side. Christopher Husband and Stuart Kane will run the lines with Fourth Official Mark Derrien.