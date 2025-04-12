A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Priestfield to take on Gillingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Previewing MK Dons’ game against Gillingham at Priestfield - kicking off at 3pm

Managerless MK Dons hope to draw a line under their hunt for a new boss this week, but must limp on when they take on Gillingham on Saturday.

Interim boss Ben Gladwin felt last week, following the 3-0 defeat to Barrow, the side were in desperate need for a permanent successor to Scott Lindsey, but as yet a deal for a replacement has not been announced.

Dons head to Kent off the back of three hugely disappointing defeats, going down to Fleetwood Town, Notts County and Barrow, conceding 10 goals in those games too, scoring only three times. It is a run of form which has seen them drop to 19th in the table, ten points from the drop zone with five games still to play.

Gillingham are just a point and two places up the road from Dons, having drawn their last six in a row, without a defeat in seven. Former Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth took over at Priestfield a few weeks ago, and has overseen four of those draws.

Priestfield has been something of a bogey ground for Dons down the years. In 11 visits, they have won just twice, losing on seven occasions. Last season’s trip came in October 2023, with Dons, led by Graham Alexander, beaten 2-1. Gillingham have won ten of the 21 meetings down the years, with Dons winning eight and three draws.

Robert Massey-Ellis will take charge of the game. In his 24 games this season, he has shown 87 yellow cards, seven reds and awarded eight penalties. The game is only his third in the EFL, having been a National League regular for the last five years. Andy Bennett and Ross Murphy will run the lines with Fourth Official Alex Bradley.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 12/5 to win the game, with Gillingham 21/20 and 5/2 the draw.