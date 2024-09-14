A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to rivals AFC Wimbledon

Previewing today’s derby clash between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane (kicking off at 12.30pm)

MK Dons return to the belly of the beast today as they take on AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Mike Williamson's side have made a sticky start to the campaign but got back to winning ways last Saturday with a 1-0 win over high-flying Walsall. AFC Wimbledon were not in action after their game against Tranmere Rovers was postponed for international call-ups, but have made a strong start with three wins out of four in League Two.

A last-gasp winner secured the points for the hosts in the reverse fixture last season, their third win in 15 attempts, coming after a 3-1 thumping at Stadium MK. Of those 15 games, MK have claimed the spoils in eight.

Dons will be sweating on the fitness of Sam Sherring and Laurence Maguire, while Nico Lawrence remains sidelined, though Aaron Nemane, who limped out of last Saturday's win over Walsall, looks set to retain his place in the side.

Referee Darren Drysdale will take charge of the game. In his four games this season, he has been pretty card-happy, showing 14 yellows and awarding one penalty. Dons last saw him in the 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers last season, where Ellis Harrison scored deep into stoppage time. It will be his 21st game in charge of the club, overseeing nine wins, five draws and six defeats.

Garry Maskell and Michael Webb will run the lines with Fourth Official Ross Martin.

MK Dons are 19/10 to win the game according to bet365.com, while AFC Wimbledon are 5/4, with 5/2 the draw.