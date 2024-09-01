A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Salford City on Monday night

Peninsula Stadium | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to the Peninsula Stadium to take on Salford City (kick off 8pm on Monday)

MK Dons will be given a watching brief this weekend ahead of their next league game, taking on Salford City on Monday night.

In a game moved for Sky Sports coverage, Dons will head to the Peninsula Stadium for the 8pm kick-off.

It will be only the second visit to the ground, the first coming last season, and saw Mike Williamson’s side leave victorious, winning 4-2. Dons were also victorious in the reverse fixture at Stadium MK, coming from behind to win 3-1.

Karl Robinson’s side have had a torrid start to the new campaign, drawing two and losing three in all competitions, with two points to their name. Those points however came against Bradford, who beat Dons in the season opener, and much-fancied Chesterfield.

Referee Benjamim Speedie will take charge of the game. In four matches already this season, Speedie has booked 10 and awarded a penalty. In three previous games in charge of MK Dons, it has resulted in two draws and a defeat for the side from MK1, the most recent the 4-1 defeat to Mansfield Town in April.

Bradley Hall and Matthew Sowerby will run the lines with Fourth Official James Westgate.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Monday.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 6/5 to win the game, with Salford at 21/10 and 12/5 the draw.