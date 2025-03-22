A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to take on Cheltenham Town

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to Cheltenham Town on Saturday - kicking off at 3pm

Pride and a strong finish to the season are on the agenda for MK Dons as they head into the final ten games of the season.

Taking on Cheltenham Town at the EV Charging Points Stadium, Ben Gladwin will be eager to pick up his second win while in charge of the side. Thus far, he has lost two of the three, with the win over Morecambe only the third win for the team in 2025.

Michael Flynn’s Robins sit slap-bang in the middle of the table in 13th, and have a remarkably midtable run of form heading into the game. In their last nine, Cheltenham have won three, drawn three and lost three, with one of each coming in their last three matches. Form at home has been decent for Cheltenham too, losing just five of the 19 games they have played at Whaddon Road.

Dons’ last two visits there have ended in draws. Of the 12 games the sides have played before, Dons have won half of them, with Cheltenham winning only two. Earlier this season, Dons needed a dramatic second-half turnaround after going 2-0 down inside 13 minutes at Stadium MK, with Laurence Maguire netting the winner with four minutes to go to win 3-2.

Referee Darren Drysdale will take charge of the game. The veteran EFL ref has taken charge of 25 games this term, booking 80 and sending four off while awarding five penalties. Overseeing Dons’ 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane earlier this season, he will be officiating his 22nd game in charge of the team. In the previous 21, Dons have won nine, drawn five and lost seven.

Richard Morris and Justin Amey will run the lines with Fourth Official Marvyn Amphlett.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 19/10 to win the game, with Cheltenham at 27/20 and 12/5 the draw.