A look ahead to MK Dons’ trip to take on Crewe Alexandra

MK Dons will look to maintain their strong start to the campaign on Saturday when they take on Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road.

Having won four of the opening five matches in League Two this season, Dons sit top of the table at this early stage, with two wins out of three on the road this term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crewe have made a solid start to their season, winning one, losing one and drawing three as they sit comfortable midtable.

Dons have had relative success at Gresty Road down the years, picking up comfortable wins in two of their last four visits, including a 4-1 win in 2021. There is nothing to tell between the sides historically though, with both beating the other six times, with three draws.

Joe Tomlinson was registered in time to join Graham Alexander’s squad for the game, while Dons’ other deadline day signings did not cross the line in time. Dons are sweating on the fitness of Mo Eisa, who limped out against Doncaster Rovers last week, and was not included in the squad which beat Chelsea U21s 4-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Referee Chris Pollard will take charge of the game at the Mornflake Stadium. In his opening three games this term, he has shown 19 yellows, no reds and awarded no penalties either. Dons fans last saw him in the 2-0 home defeat to Bolton Wanderers in September 2023. Simon Shaw and Stephen Wade will run the lines with fourth official Lewis Raper.