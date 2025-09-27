A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to take on struggling Shrewsbury Town

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to Shropshire to take on Shrewsbury Town - kicking off at 3pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Struggling Shrewsbury Town are up next for MK Dons as they desperately look to get back to winning ways this Saturday.

Both sides are eager to pick up three points, with Michael Appleton’s side only winning once all season, heading into the game in 23rd spot in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrews have made a miserable start on their return to the fourth tier after suffering relegation from League One last season. They head into the game off the back of consecutive defeats, having picked up their first and only win of the campaign at the start of September in a 3-1 away win at Barnet.

For Dons, a win is just as important. In a campaign they have set their stalls out to win the League Two crown, they have stumbled of late. Home form has evaded them, losing the last three in the league at Stadium MK, picking up only one point from 12 in the last four.

Like Dons, Shrewbury’s home form is nothing to write home about, picking up just two points at the Croud Meadow. Dons’ away form meanwhile has been pretty good thus far, remaining undefeated in League Two since Paul Warne took over in April.

Down the years, there is precious little to tell between the sides. Saturday will be the 23rd meeting between the sides, with Dons winning eight, Shrewsbury seven with seven draws. Shrewsbury won both games between the sides in 2022/23 when they last crossed paths, while Dons need to look back to 2018 for their last win in Shropshire – a victory coming on the final day of the season when they had already been relegated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Warne will be without a litany of first-team players for the game. Luke Offord and Jon Mellish are serving suspensions following recent red cards, while Aaron Collins suffered a hamstring injury in training last week, barely a week after returning from a broken arm. Also missing are Gethin Jones, Jack Sanders, Scott Hogan, Joe Tomlinson and Nathan Thompson.

Referee Martin Coy will take charge of the game. In his six appearances this season, he has shown 19 yellows and a red card. MK Dons haven’t seen him for two years, last overseeing the club in September 2023 in the 1-0 defeat to Harrogate at Stadium MK. In eight games in charge, Dons have won three and lost three with two draws.

Shrewsbury meanwhile have lost four of the seven games he has officiated, winning only two of them. Coy’s last encounter with the Shrews was in December when they were beaten 4-1 at home by Wycombe Wanderers.

Ollie Williams and Darren Wilding will run the lines with Fourth Official James Tewson.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 23/20 to win the game, with Shrewsbury at 9/4 and 23/10 the draw.