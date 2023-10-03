A look ahead to MK Dons’ trip to take on Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Dons are in desperate need of a win after going the month of September without.

With only an EFL Trophy triumph to their name last month, Graham Alexander’s side take on Walsall this evening at the Poundland Bescot Stadium eager to start picking up meaningful points once again.

Since topping the table at the end of August, Dons drew two and lost three of their five games, seeing them slip to 11th in League Two.

Walsall start the day two positions below Dons, trailing only on goal-difference after their 3-1 win over Bradford City at Valley Parade on Saturday. Mat Sadler’s side won three and lost two in September, picking up form after a fairly indifferent start to the campaign in August.

For many years, games between the sides were common occurances, but this is the first time they have met in the league since February 2018. In total, there have been 26 games between the sides, with Dons claiming nine wins to Walsall’s seven, with nine draws. The last meeting came last October in the EFL Trophy, where goals from Nathan Holland and Henry Lawrence ensured a 2-0 win for Liam Manning’s men.

Chris Pollard will take charge of the game. In his opening four games this season, he has already shown 24 yellow cards, but has kept his red in his pocket. Dons fans last saw the official in September 2022 when he took charge of the 2-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers at Stadium MK. Jack Clench and Andrew Aylott wil run the lines with Fourth Official Oliver Bickle.