A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Tranmere Rovers

Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers and MK Dons have almost mirrored each other in the last few months, and will go toe-to-toe on Saturday.

Both Mike Williamson and Nigel Adkins have been in charge for a short period after their respective sides stumbled through September and October, before leading their teams on a tear.

While Dons went nine unbeaten in League Two before losing on New Year’s Day, Tranmere have lost just two of 11, winning seven of them, and recovering to 16th spot, but lost last time out to high-flying Barrow.

Dons won the fixture at Stadium MK back in August, with Mo Eisa’s early goal the difference. In 20 past meetings, Dons have won 11 to Tranmere’s seven, with two draws. One of Dons' most infamous victories and defining moments came in Tranmere's first visit to Milton Keynes in 2005, when Gareth Edds' brace secured not only a 2-1 victory for Dons, but also kept them in League One in the process.

New signing Stephen Wearne will miss the game after signing last week, having arrived from Gateshead with a minor short-term injury, while Ash Hunter, Daniel Harvie, Jack Tucker, Matt Dennis and Nathan Harness remain sidelined but are closing in on returns. Kyran Lofthouse, who arrived on loan from Barnsley this week though could make his debut.

Referee Darren Drysdale will take charge of the game. He has overseen 19 games this season, has flashed 77 yellows and one red - three of those cards went to Dons defender Harvie after he picked up two bookings in the 2-1 defeat to Gillingham at Priestfield in September. Daniel Robinson and Grant Taylor will run the lines, with Fourth Official Alex Gray.