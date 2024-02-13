A look ahead to MK Dons' visit to Bradford City

Valley Parade

MK Dons will cross paths with former head coach Graham Alexander tonight when they take on Bradford City.

Alexander was sacked after barely four months in charge at Stadium MK, leaving in October with Dons languishing in the bottom half of League Two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since joining the Banthams, Alexander has led them to nine wins, five draws and five defeats, with City sitting 14th in the standings. On Saturday, he picked up his second win of the season at the Racecourse Ground, with Andy Cook's stoppage time strike enough for a 1-0 win for Bradford. Dons, under Alexander's guidance, were 5-3 winners in Wales on the opening day of the season.

Dons are sixth heading into the game, with eight wins and three defeats in their last 11 games. Late goals have been the order for Mike Williamson's side recently too, with winners in the final couple of minutes coming against Tranmere Rovers, Gillingham and Accrington Stanley this year.

Of 17 previous meetings between the sides, Bradford have 10 wins to Dons' six, and only two of those have been at Valley Parade. Their last win there came in 2008 when they secured the League Two title in April under Paul Ince. City have a pretty poor home record though, with only four wins at Valley Parade all season, leaving them with the 19th best home record in the division.

Referee Ollie Yates takes charge of the game. He has flashed 110 yellow cards and six reds in his 26 matches this term. Dons fans last saw him in the 3-2 defeat to Peterborough in October 2022 at Stadium MK. Richard Wigglesworth and Bradley Hall will run the lines with fourth official Sebastian Stockbridge.