A look ahead to the visit of Wrexham to take on MK Dons

MK Dons were 5-3 winners over Wrexham on the opening day of the season

The glitz and glamour Wrexham bring with them must be put to the back of the minds when MK Dons play host this evening at Stadium MK.

Backed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, the Welsh side will be joined by their Disney documentary makers in Milton Keynes as they film the latest series of "Welcome to Wrexham" covering their first season back in the EFL for 15 years.

The opening episode could be a good one to watch from an MK Dons standpoint, with Graham Alexander's side 5-3 winners in the dramatic opening day fixture at the Racecourse Ground in August. While Dons have dropped down the order and climbed back since, Phil Parkinson's men have been there or thereabouts all term as they seek to secure back-to-back promotions.

Arriving in Milton Keynes for the first time since 2008 off the back of two consecutive wins, Wrexham lost four straight prior to their recent revival, and sit third in the table but are just four points better off than Mike Williamson's side, who have won five and lost four of their nine games this side of New Year's Day.

In seven total meetings between the sides, Dons have won five, drawn one and lost just once, with a 100 per cent record in Milton Keynes of three wins.

Referee Sam Purkiss will take charge of the game. In 24 games this season, he has shown 109 yellow cards and nine reds, pointing to the spot nine times too. His last Dons game came in the 3-2 Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Northampton Town in November, and was also in charge of Russell Martin's final game as Dons boss - the 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth in August 2021. Daniel D'Urso and Mark Jones will run the lines with Fourth Official Richard Eley.