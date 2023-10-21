News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

A look ahead to Williamson’s first game in charge of MK Dons against Accrington Stanley

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to the Wham Stadium to take on Accrington Stanley (kick-off 3pm)

By Toby Lock
Published 21st Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first test for Mike Williamson will come in the form of Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

John Coleman’s side, like MK Dons, were relegated from League One last season, but sit ninth in League Two at this early stage.

Stanley have won their last three heading into the game, unbeaten in four in all competitions, scoring ten goals in that period.

Most Popular

Williamson will be keen to end Dons’ eight-game win-less streak in the fourth tier – a run which cost Graham Alexander his job earlier this week. 

Last season, a lone Sullay Kaikai goal earned Dons the win at the Wham Stadium as both sides fought against relegation. In 11 previous meetings, Dons have won seven to Stanley’s two and two draws.

The new Dons boss said there would be opportunities for all of his players in the coming games as he looks to see what he has in his arsenal, but he will be boosted by the return of Daniel Harvie who is available again following his suspension after getting sent off at Gillingham two weeks ago.

Simon Mather will take charge of the game. The card-happy official has flashed 47 yellows and seven reds in his eight games so far this season - including three in Oxford’s 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers earlier this month. His last Dons game came in November 2021 when he took charge of the 2-2 draw with Stevenage in the FA Cup at Stadium MK.

Danny Jarvis and Joe Simpson will run the lines with Fourth Official Jack Forder.

Bookmakers have Dons at 31/20 to win the game, with Accrington at 13/8 and 12/5 the draw.

Related topics:Mike WilliamsonLeague OneJohn ColemanLeague Two