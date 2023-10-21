Previewing MK Dons’ trip to the Wham Stadium to take on Accrington Stanley (kick-off 3pm)

The first test for Mike Williamson will come in the form of Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Stanley have won their last three heading into the game, unbeaten in four in all competitions, scoring ten goals in that period.

Williamson will be keen to end Dons’ eight-game win-less streak in the fourth tier – a run which cost Graham Alexander his job earlier this week.

Last season, a lone Sullay Kaikai goal earned Dons the win at the Wham Stadium as both sides fought against relegation. In 11 previous meetings, Dons have won seven to Stanley’s two and two draws.

The new Dons boss said there would be opportunities for all of his players in the coming games as he looks to see what he has in his arsenal, but he will be boosted by the return of Daniel Harvie who is available again following his suspension after getting sent off at Gillingham two weeks ago.

Simon Mather will take charge of the game. The card-happy official has flashed 47 yellows and seven reds in his eight games so far this season - including three in Oxford’s 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers earlier this month. His last Dons game came in November 2021 when he took charge of the 2-2 draw with Stevenage in the FA Cup at Stadium MK.

Danny Jarvis and Joe Simpson will run the lines with Fourth Official Jack Forder.