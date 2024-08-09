A message from new MK Dons owner and chairman Fahad Al Ghanim

Stadium MK | Getty Images

MK Dons’ new owner has released a message to supporters of the club following his purchase

As Chairman of the group and on behalf of Deputy Chairman Hamad Almarzouq, allow me to introduce myself, my name is Fahad Al Ghanim, I lead a Kuwait-based consortium working across banking, investment, automotive and real estate and my family operates the football team, Kuwait SC.

It is with immense pride that I can now introduce myself as the new Chairman of Milton Keynes Dons football club and the wider Stadium MK group following my acquisition of the business from Pete Winkelman.

I know this will come as a surprise to many of you and represents a great change as Pete has led MK Dons since the club's inception 20 years ago.

Let me be the first to reassure you that my ambition is to build on the fantastic foundations already here in Milton Keynes, and to take MK Dons to the next level, both on the pitch and off it.

You will I'm sure have many questions about what will change at MK Dons, and the first thing to tell you is that nothing will change in the short term, no one will be made unemployed, and the structure of the business will fundamentally remain the same.

I fully believe the club and the team are in a great place, I'm not looking to disrupt the fantastic work done over the summer, if anything, I want to add to it.

Over the coming months, there'll be a chance to assess the club and its functions, before making additions where necessary to help the hard-working and dedicated staff already in place at Stadium MK.

To the MK Dons supporters, who I look forward to meeting very soon, I know this new era will represent change, but it can only be successful with your support, so I ask all of you to stand behind the club as we enter an exciting new season this weekend!

Finally, I would like to sincerely thank Pete Winkelman and his senior staff at Stadium MK for all their help over the last few months, and for the dignity with which they’ve represented themselves and the Milton Keynes Dons Football Club. Pete and his team have achieved much in Milton Keynes and I’m extremely grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me to continue their work.

I'm excited to discuss further how we can shape our plans for the club, city and community, but in the meantime, I look forward to being at Stadium MK for the beginning of the season on Saturday.

Best wishes, and come on you MK Dons!

Fahad Al Ghanim