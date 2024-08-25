A much-needed win gives MK Dons a platform to kick-start season

Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons captain reacted to the side’s first win of the season

Alex Gilbey believes MK Dons can now kick-start their season after picking up their first points of the season on Saturday after their 3-0 win over Carlisle United.

Gilbey netted his second goal of the season, either side of strikes from Callum Hendry and Ellis Harrison at Stadium MK as Dons made light work of the Cumbrians.

After decent but ultimately pointless performances against Bradford City and Colchester United in their first two games, Gilbey said Saturday’s triumph was exactly what the club needed, and offers them something to build on.

“It feels amazing, it was needed,” said the captain. “There has been a lot of nervous energy around the place for a while now, so it's good to be off the mark.

“We played some good football in the first two games as well but we didn't get the rub of the green. On another day against Bradford and Colchester we get points, but they're in the past, and we're looking to build now.

“I know people won't want to hear it, but sometimes losing a couple of games takes you back to the drawing board, and makes you realise it won't be as easy as some people thought. But we're up and running now, the feel-good factor is back.”

After coming down from League One, Gilbey believes Carlisle area much better side than Dons made them look, especially after a dominant opening 45 minutes.

He continued: “Carlisle are a good side. Just because we had a really good opening 45, and didn't make them look great, they're still a top side and they'll be there or thereabouts this season.

“We've got to get better at managing games in the second-half instead of being wide open.”