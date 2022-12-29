“A nice stepping stone”: Posh boss on Jackson’s new job at MK Dons

Peterborough boss Grant McCann has backed Mark Jackson to succeed at MK Dons given his history coming through the academy system at Leeds United.

Jackson arrived at Stadium MK last week after leaving Elland Road having spent seven years at the club as a coach, working his way up to the first-team. Now in his first job in first-team management, Jackson led Dons to a win first time out against Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day.

But taking on Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium on Thursday night provides a new challenge for Jackson - his first away game against a team much-higher up the table.

McCann though believes Jackson has good pedigree behind him to be a success at Stadium MK.

“He's done really well to progress in his career,” he said. “It's his first senior management job, and I'm sure he's learned a lot from the managers at Leeds. That has been a nice stepping stone for him to get him into the MK Dons job.”

McCann has seen his Peterborough side though suffer a huge slump of late. Prior to their 1-1 draw with Charlton on Boxing Day, Posh had lost five straight, seeing them lose touch with the top of the table.

He said: “We've got a lot of making up to do with points to get us back into the top six, and these two home games give us a chance to do that.

“The new man has come into MK Dons and he’s won the first game. They're a possession-based team, so we've been working on that this week, and understanding what they're about and hopefully we can hurt them off the back of that.

