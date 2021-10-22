A proud moment for Ilunga as he signs first Dons pro deal

Brooklyn Ilunga has made four appearances for MK Dons

Brooklyn Ilunga says it is a proud moment for himself and his family after penning his first professional football contract.

The 17-year-old has been at MK Dons for a decade, first joining as a seven-year-old, and progressed through the academy ranks at Stadium MK.

He made his first-team debut at the end of last season and has made three more appearances since, including his first start against Wycombe Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy two weeks ago.

“This is a proud moment for me and my family,” Ilunga told iFollow MK Dons. “To sign a professional contract is what every academy player dreams of doing.

“I’m grateful to God and I’m grateful for the club and the staff here for helping me develop and providing me with the chance to show what I can do - I hope I can make everyone proud.

“I spoke to the chairman when I signed and he congratulated me and told me this is just the beginning. The work starts now - I’m grateful for the first contract but I need to work for the next one now.”

Head coach Liam Manning said: “I am delighted for Brook and his family at this special moment in his footballing career.

“He has earned this contract through good performances, both in training and in games, as well as by demonstrating a hard-working mentality and a willingness to learn and develop – these characteristics will be just as important as he begins his professional journey.