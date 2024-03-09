A 'special moment' for Tezgel as he claims first career goal in Salford win

Emre Tezgel

It was a special day for teenager Emre Tezgel as he claimed the first senior goal of his career in MK Dons' 3-1 win over Salford City.

Though his header in first-half stoppage time took a wicked deflection off Ammies striker Matt Smith en route into the roof of the net, the Stoke City loanee said there was no chance he was giving up his claim on the goal which send his side in two goal up at the interval.

"One hundred per cent, you've got to claim those ones every day!" he said afterwards. "It's my first goal, it's a special moment. I've had a few near-misses which has been frustrating but I'm just really happy to get my first goal and get off the mark.

"It was a tough game, we didn't play as well as we could've. To get a two-goal cushion was really nice, and for the boys to see it out and get the three points is massive."

Making only his second start since joining the club in January, Tezgel's goal will do wonders for his confidence, according to head coach Mike Williamson, who was delighted with how the 18-year-old performed against Salford.

"He had a good afternoon, I was pleased for him. He's had a limited amount of game time which has been difficult. But he's a young lad, he is learning, dealing with the situation and setbacks. He did really well.