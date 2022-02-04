A turbulent and frustrating time for former Dons ace Fraser

Scott Fraser swapped Ipswich Town for Charlton Athletic on deadline day

Former MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser has opened up about the last 18 months of his career, which has seen him move three times in four transfer windows.

The Scot, who left Dons for Ipswich Town in the summer, made just14 starts for the Tractor Boys during his short spell at Portman Road, and was not even on the bench for their last five matches. Despite rumours of a reunion with Russell Martin at Swansea City, Fraser instead made another League One move this time to Charlton, who sit 15th and six points behind Ipswich, on transfer deadline day - a move which could earn Dons a cut of the profits.

The 26-year-old left Stadium MK after just a season at the club, but it was one where he scored 14 goals in 50 outings. Fraser though always spoke of his aspirations to play at Championship level, and admitted many people around him questioned why he would swap Burton Albion for MK Dons rather than taking up the options he had to play in the second tier.

“It (joining MK) was the biggest gamble but it was the biggest reward as well,” said Fraser in an interview with South London Press.

“In my head it was better for me to go to a team that suited how I want to play football to help me get better again.

“The gamble sense of it was to go to a team who had been in the bottom end of League One instead of two or four Championship moves. That was my thinking – if I go to the Champ I want them to be established and not one that goes up or down or fighting relegation.

“People from the outside, including my family, were going: ‘Why are you doing that?’ But I trust my judgement. I feel I’m quite switched on, in that sense.

“I believe that money will come. If I go to the right team then I flourish – and I did that there.”

Scott Fraser produced his career-best numbers at MK Dons last season

A call-up to the national side never materialised, despite being managed by former Scottish international Russell Martin at the time, Fraser was told he would have to be playing at a higher level to be considered for the squad. It raised a few more eyebrows then when he signed for Ipswich, also in League One, in the summer. While Dons have gone from midtable to promotion hopefuls this season though, Ipswich sit nine points adrift of the play-offs.

Often made to play on the left wing though, Fraser is still yet to receive the call from Scotland.

“That was one of the biggest frustrations of the Ipswich situation,” he added. “I was told the season before (at MK Dons) that I was close and they (Scotland) were more aware of me than ever which, for a player in League One, speaks volumes. They told me I had to be playing at a higher standard on a regular basis in front of big crowds.

“The chats I had before were that I was going to a big club and you’re going to be the one that is going to help us, very much, get to the Championship. It never worked out like that.”

Now at Charlton, who sit 15th in League One, Fraser believes he has made the right move for his career.