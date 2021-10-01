A win over Dons would not solve Doncaster’s problems, says Wellens

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens is coming under increased pressure with his Rovers side rooted to the foot of League One

Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens admitted even a win over high-flying MK Dons on Saturday will not take pressure off his side.

Rooted to the foot of the table with just one win to their name this season, Doncaster were thumped 6-0 at Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, piling more misery on Rovers who have four points to their name from nine matches this term.

Dons head to the Keepmoat Stadium seeking their first win at the ground, but Saturday could offer them their best opportunity, especially with them yet to taste defeat to League One opposition on the road thus far.

But Wellens, who made more than 200 appearances for Rovers in his playing days, admitted even a win over Liam Manning’s side would not solve the problems his side are having this season.

“We have to plan further than the next game,” he said. “Even if we were to win the game comfortably we would still have problems to solve.

“MK Dons are a very good technical side, they changed manager late in pre-season but that hasn’t effected them too much.

“Quality is a very small part of football, if you’ve got the fighting spirit then that will take you further in the game.

“We need the fans to continue supporting us and stick with us, things can change quickly in football.