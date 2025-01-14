Academy product Ilunga departs for League Two rivals Bromley

Brooklyn Ilunga | JanE Russell

The MK Dons wing-back has joined a fellow League Two side

MK Dons academy product Brooklyn Ilunga has been snapped up by League Two side Bromley.

The 21-year-old has made 23 appearances since his debut in 2021 - six of them have been this season and the majority of them have been in the EFL Trophy over the years.

The wing-back has twice joined Wealdstone on loan during his Dons career, and with his contract up at the end of the season, Andy Woodman has swooped for Ilunga to bring him to south London to carve a career at Hayes Lane.

On Ilunga's departure, Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting, said: “Brook has been around our first-team group for several seasons, training at a high level and providing competition across different positions.

"However, there comes a point where we have to assess whether we can provide the playing opportunities required to give Brook the best chance of establishing himself, and at this stage, all parties have agreed that Brook taking this opportunity makes sense all round.

"We are incredibly proud of Brook’s journey, not only graduating from our Academy and earning two professional contracts, but playing for the club over 20 times and enjoying positive loan spells with Wealdstone in the National League.

"We wish Brook all the best as he takes on this new challenge and will be sure to follow his progress closely.”