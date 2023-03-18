Accrington Stanley 0-1 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons face Accrington Stanley this afternoon in a huge clash at the bottom of League One
Get the latest from the Wham Stadium
FULL TIME: Accrington Stanley 0-1 MK Dons
It’s another six-pointer at the bottom of League One this afternoon as MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium, with potentially huge connotations for the relegation scrap.
John Coleman
MK Dons will think it’s a big game and a marvellous opportunity for them to leap frog us.
For us, it’s still in our own hands and, while it is still in our own hands, we can only concentrate on us and let’s hope it’s still in our own hands after Saturday.
Mark Jackson
We’ve watched them a lot, spoken to people at Leeds about them about their FA Cup game, and they said they’re a dangerous side and are hard to break down. We’ll try our best to be prepared for that.
Every game is an opportunity. It will be a really tough test.
After their 1-0 win over fellow relegation rivals Cambridge United a week earlier, Mark Jackson makes two changes to his side for the trip to Accrington, pairing Will Grigg alongside Mo Eisa up front, while bringing back Josh McEachran to the centre of the park, dropping Dawson Devoy and Nathan Holland to the bench.
Team: Cumming, Lewington, Tucker, Watson, Harvie, Kaikai, Maghoma, McEachran, Grant, Grigg, Eisa
Bench: Ravizzoli, Lawrence, Johnson, Devoy Robson, Holland, Dean
MK Dons could really do with a favour from former boss Liam Manning this afternoon, as he takes charge of his first game with Oxford United. His side face Morecambe, who are right there in the scrap with Dons at the wrong end of the table.
And another one for Dan Kemp! He was named League Two Player of the Month for February after netting five goals in six games. Well, he’s netted his sixth for Hartlepool United as they take on Bradford City this afternoon.
It’s currently 2-2.