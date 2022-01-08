Accrington Stanley 1-1 MK Dons: Full time at the Wham Stadium
MK Dons will look to pick up their first win of 2022 today when they take on Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.
MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium this afternoon
Get the latest from the League One clash.
Accrington Stanley 1-1 MK Dons: LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 16:52
Stoppage time: Dons hit the post
The pressure is still on as Dons pile forwards, Lewington’s cross hits a few bodies before hitting the base of the post and out for a corner
83 mins: Dons make their final change
Troy Parrott comes off for Hiram Boateng
75 mins: Dons make a change
Second sub of the afternoon as Tennai Watson replaces Warren O’Hora
74 mins: Dons living dangerously!
Heart in mouth moment from Darling as his ball back to Fisher has the keeper back tracking under pressure, but he gets away with it
66 mins: The pressure continues
It’s still being played predominantly in the Accrington half as Dons piled on the pressure. Corners keep coming for Dons but they’re not amounting to many clear-cut opportunities to test keeper Savin.
56 mins: Dons knocking on the door
Nothing doing yet for MK Dons as they look for a goal to go in front against the 10-men of Accrington.
O’Riley almost gets on the end of Twine’s neat ball through, but he gets his legs tangled with Michael Nottingham and both need treatment but both limp on.
Second half
Both sides back out for the second.
Two changes for Accrington: O’Sullivan for Amankwah and Leigh off Pell
MKDons remain the same.
Half time: Accrington 1-1 MK Dons
Two goals and one red card, one Dons man limping out and one exciting half of football!
O’Riley probably should have done better with a sliding effort just on the stroke of half-time when picked out by Harvie as the cross found him in space in behind Eisa.
43 mins: Kasumu pulls up and can’t continue
Kasumu immediately pulled up to track back with Sykes but he’s gone down to get treatment. The MK Dons midfielders on the bench out warming up, and it will be Josh McEachran replacing him.
40 mins: Harvie the pantomime villain
The young Scot is getting booed every time he touches the ball now after his involvement in the red card, not that he minds that one jot!