Accrington Stanley 2-0 MK Dons - Dismal Dons beaten again
Get the latest from the Wham Stadium.
Accrington Stanley vs MK Dons - LIVE
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
88 mins: Final change
Lemonheigh-Evans replaces Waller
81 mins: Going nowhere
This whole half has been a non-event. Neither side have caused any real issue to the other.
Crowley’s deep cross to Tomlinson is headed harmlessly behind.
78 mins: Accrington sub
Henderson can’t continue after picking up a knock, he’s replaced by Jake Batty
71 mins: Orsi time
Striker Danilo Orsi will come on here, replacing Liam Kelly
67 mins: Nearly a chance
Keeper Crellin tries to see the ball out, way out of his grounds, Hogan steals the ball from him, it’s played back to White who is a long way out, he can’t force a shot though.
64 mins: Accrington sub
Charlie Caton is replaced by Kelsey Mooney
62 mins: Booked
Nico Lawrence with a foul this time, 30 yards out. Into the book
61 mins: Double sub
Patterson, just booked, is replaced by Joe Tomlinson while Jay Williams comes off for Joe White
59 mins: Booking
Travis Patterson into the book after he skips past one challenge but his touch takes it out of reach, Love then takes the Patterson foul
49 mins: Free-kick
Jay Williams gives away a free kick about 25 yards out, a nice distance for Love to take aim but he fires it straight into the wall
Second-half
Game back underway
HALF TIME: Accrington 2-0 MK Dons
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Two goals for Accrington, both saw Dons part like the Red Sea to allow them a free effort on Connal Trueman’s net.
It has been poor, frankly.
Stoppage time
One minute to be added on
39 mins: GOAL - Stanley double their lead
Far too easy again for Accrington, a little one-two for O’Brien-Whitmarsh to wander through and bend the ball into the bottom corner.
2-0
38 mins: Off the hook
Offord just fell over underneath that header, Henderson is through, he cuts back and forth to try lose Lawrence but fires into Trueman’s arms
32 mins: Free-kick
Dons have a free-kick about 45 yards out, they send everyone forwards, but after exchanging four of five passes around the centre circle, they squander the chance to put the ball in the box and instead, give up a goal kick
30 mins: Sluggish response
Hasn’t been much of a response from the visitors after going a goal behind.
They certainly seem to be taking more risks with playing around at the back under Gladwin compared to the previous regime, but going forwards, they are proving pretty toothless still, with barely a chance to speak of
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.