Live

Accrington Stanley 2-0 MK Dons - Dismal Dons beaten again

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 4th Mar 2025, 19:25 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 21:38 BST
JPI
The Ben Gladwin era gets underway tonight as MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley

Get the latest from the Wham Stadium.

Accrington Stanley vs MK Dons - LIVE

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:31 BST

88 mins: Final change

Lemonheigh-Evans replaces Waller

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:25 BST

81 mins: Going nowhere

This whole half has been a non-event. Neither side have caused any real issue to the other.

Crowley’s deep cross to Tomlinson is headed harmlessly behind.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:21 BST

78 mins: Accrington sub

Henderson can’t continue after picking up a knock, he’s replaced by Jake Batty

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:14 BST

71 mins: Orsi time

Striker Danilo Orsi will come on here, replacing Liam Kelly

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:11 BST

67 mins: Nearly a chance

Keeper Crellin tries to see the ball out, way out of his grounds, Hogan steals the ball from him, it’s played back to White who is a long way out, he can’t force a shot though.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:07 BST

64 mins: Accrington sub

Charlie Caton is replaced by Kelsey Mooney

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:05 BST

62 mins: Booked

Nico Lawrence with a foul this time, 30 yards out. Into the book

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:05 BST

61 mins: Double sub

Patterson, just booked, is replaced by Joe Tomlinson while Jay Williams comes off for Joe White

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:03 BST

59 mins: Booking

Travis Patterson into the book after he skips past one challenge but his touch takes it out of reach, Love then takes the Patterson foul

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:53 BST

49 mins: Free-kick

Jay Williams gives away a free kick about 25 yards out, a nice distance for Love to take aim but he fires it straight into the wall

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:49 BST

Second-half

Game back underway

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:35 BST

HALF TIME: Accrington 2-0 MK Dons

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Two goals for Accrington, both saw Dons part like the Red Sea to allow them a free effort on Connal Trueman’s net.

It has been poor, frankly.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:32 BST

Stoppage time

One minute to be added on

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:27 BST

39 mins: GOAL - Stanley double their lead

Far too easy again for Accrington, a little one-two for O’Brien-Whitmarsh to wander through and bend the ball into the bottom corner.

2-0

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:26 BST

38 mins: Off the hook

Offord just fell over underneath that header, Henderson is through, he cuts back and forth to try lose Lawrence but fires into Trueman’s arms

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:21 BST

32 mins: Free-kick

Dons have a free-kick about 45 yards out, they send everyone forwards, but after exchanging four of five passes around the centre circle, they squander the chance to put the ball in the box and instead, give up a goal kick

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:19 BST

30 mins: Sluggish response

Hasn’t been much of a response from the visitors after going a goal behind.

They certainly seem to be taking more risks with playing around at the back under Gladwin compared to the previous regime, but going forwards, they are proving pretty toothless still, with barely a chance to speak of

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice