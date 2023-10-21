News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Live

Accrington Stanley vs MK Dons - Build-up from the Wham Stadium

The Mike Williamson era begins at the Wham Stadium this afternoon as MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley

By Toby Lock
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Get the latest from the game

Accrington Stanley vs MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
14:01 BST

Accrington’s side to face MK Dons

14:00 BSTUpdated 14:01 BST

Three changes for MK Dons

Daniel Harvie is back in the side this afternoonDaniel Harvie is back in the side this afternoon
Daniel Harvie is back in the side this afternoon

Williamson's tenure begins by making three changes to the side which started Graham Alexander's final game in charge last week against Barrow.

Warren O'Hora, Daniel Harvie and Mo Eisa all back come into the side, with Jack Tucker and Ethan Robson dropping to the bench, while Ellis Harrison missed out through injury. Jonathan Leko was named amongst the substitutes too, after being absent last week.

Team: MacGillivray, O'Hora, Smith, Harvie, Tomlinson, Norman, Williams, Gilbey (c), Payne, Eisa, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Tucker, Leko, Robson, Ilunga, Devoy, Dennis

13:51 BST

The pre-match odds

Grosvenor Sport have sent over the odds for the game this afternoon:

Accrington 13/10

Draw 5/2

MK Dons 9/5

13:48 BST

In the picture: Dons check out the pitch

The MK Dons players arrive in AccringtonThe MK Dons players arrive in Accrington
The MK Dons players arrive in Accrington

After arriving at the stadium, the MK Dons players have been out checking out the Accrington playing surface

13:46 BST

Welcome to the Wham!

Always very picturesque here in Accrington!

Related topics:Mike Williamson