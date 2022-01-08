Accrington Stanley vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Dons are looking for their first win away at Accrington since March 2008

In a season where MK Dons have ended several ‘away-day curses,’ they will be out to end another one with victory over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Dons have lost on their last two trips to the Wham Stadium, losing 2-1 on each trip since Stanley returned to the third tier.

Games at Stadium MK have seen Dons come out on top though, and overall in eight meetings, Dons have won six of them.

Stanley head into the game in a decent run of form which has seen them recover from a sluggish middle part of the season, with one loss in their last seven games.

They sit in tenth in League One, five points shy of Dons who remained seventh after their 0-0 draw with Gillingham last time out.

Home form has been pretty decent for John Coleman’s side this term, winning seven of their 12 games at the Wham Stadium, while Dons’ away form is the fifth best in League One this season, picking up 18 points from a possible 33.

Will Finnie takes charge of the game this afternoon - his 20th game of the season. He has flashed 38 yellow cards and two reds this term. He last took charge of Dons’ 6-0 thrashing of Norwich U21s at Stadium MK in December 2020. Anthony Moore and Graeme Fyvie will run the lines with Fourth Official Conor Brown.