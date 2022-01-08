Accrington Stanley vs MK Dons: Team news from the Wham Stadium
MK Dons will look to pick up their first win of 2022 today when they take on Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:04
MK Dons team news
Following the eight changes Liam Manning made in the week for the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Charlton, Dons reverted to a more recognised starting line-up with just the one change from last Saturday’s draw with Gillingham.
Theo Corbeanu, who signed for the club on Friday, was not registered in time to be eligible for today’s game.
Team: Fisher, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kioso, Kasumu, O’Riley, Twine, Parrott, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Jules, Watson, McEachran, Robson, Boateng, Ilunga
Accrington’s team to face MK Dons
Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off
A look around the ground
“Goals have dried up, it doesn’t feel good and it feels like I’ve lost my shooting boots!”
Peter Kioso has netted four goals and provided three assists so far this season, but that isn’t good enough for the defender, who said he wants more in the second half of the season.
Two out the door this week
Two left the club on Thursday, as striker Charlie Brown departed for Cheltenham Town and keeper Laurie Walker reunited with former Dons boss Paul Tisdale at League Two side Stevenage.
“They're two really good characters,” said Liam Manning. “Me and Charlie go back a long way, I have a huge respect for him and I really hope he does well - not against us though! It has not quite worked out here and he goes with out best wishes and I hope he has a long and successful career.
“I cannot speak highly enough of Laurie - he's terrific around the place and trains well every day. But when an opportunity comes for someone to go and compete to be a number one somewhere we couldn't deny it.
“It would be selfish to keep him here but for his career, coming into the game so late, we all agreed it was a terrific opportunity for him to go and do well.”
Corbeanu joins Dons on loan from Wolves
Theo Corbeanu is the newest member of the MK Dons squad after he penned a loan deal from Wolves on Friday. He goes straight into the squad for today’s game, and could make his debut against Accrington, lining up in the 11 shirt.
“When I heard that Liam Manning and MK Dons were interested in me, I was excited”