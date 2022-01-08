Accrington Stanley vs MK Dons: Team news from the Wham Stadium

Not really given much of a chance to make an impression, especially in a game where chances were few and far between.

Two left the club on Thursday, as striker Charlie Brown departed for Cheltenham Town and keeper Laurie Walker reunited with former Dons boss Paul Tisdale at League Two side Stevenage.

“They're two really good characters,” said Liam Manning. “Me and Charlie go back a long way, I have a huge respect for him and I really hope he does well - not against us though! It has not quite worked out here and he goes with out best wishes and I hope he has a long and successful career.

“I cannot speak highly enough of Laurie - he's terrific around the place and trains well every day. But when an opportunity comes for someone to go and compete to be a number one somewhere we couldn't deny it.