Accrington Stanley vs MK Dons - Two changes for Dons as Grigg starts

MK Dons face Accrington Stanley this afternoon in a huge clash at the bottom of League One

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2023, 07:56 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT

Get the latest from the Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley vs MK Dons - LIVE

A look around the league

The fixtures elsewhere in League One
MK Dons could really do with a favour from former boss Liam Manning this afternoon, as he takes charge of his first game with Oxford United. His side face Morecambe, who are right there in the scrap with Dons at the wrong end of the table.

Accrington’s team to face MK Dons

Dons make two changes to their side

Could return to the side to lead the line after some positive showings from the bench
After their 1-0 win over fellow relegation rivals Cambridge United a week earlier, Mark Jackson makes two changes to his side for the trip to Accrington, pairing Will Grigg alongside Mo Eisa up front, while bringing back Josh McEachran to the centre of the park, dropping Dawson Devoy and Nathan Holland to the bench.

Team: Cumming, Lewington, Tucker, Watson, Harvie, Kaikai, Maghoma, McEachran, Grant, Grigg, Eisa

Bench: Ravizzoli, Lawrence, Johnson, Devoy Robson, Holland, Dean

How MK Dons could line-up

Here’s how we predict MK Dons could line-up this afternoon to face Acccrington Stanley

Mark Jackson on Accrington Stanley

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson
We’ve watched them a lot, spoken to people at Leeds about them about their FA Cup game, and they said they’re a dangerous side and are hard to break down. We’ll try our best to be prepared for that.

Every game is an opportunity. It will be a really tough test.

Mark Jackson

John Coleman on MK Dons

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman
MK Dons will think it’s a big game and a marvellous opportunity for them to leap frog us.

For us, it’s still in our own hands and, while it is still in our own hands, we can only concentrate on us and let’s hope it’s still in our own hands after Saturday.

John Coleman

The pre-match stats

It’s another six-pointer at the bottom of League One this afternoon as MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium, with potentially huge connotations for the relegation scrap.

READ THE STATS AHEAD OF KICK-OFF

