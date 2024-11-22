Adam calls for an improvement of home form for Fleetwood ahead of Dons clash

Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam | Getty Images

Ex-Liverpool, Stoke and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam spoke ahead of Fleetwood’s game with MK Dons this Saturday

Fleetwood Town boss Charlie Adam wants his side to be brave when they take on MK Dons this Saturday as he looks to get their home form on track.

The Cod Army have won just twice at Highbury Stadium all season, and sit 13th in League Two after two draws and a victory from their last three games.

Dons head to Lancashire looking for their sixth win in a row in the fourth tier, sitting fifth and a point from the automatic promotion spots.

But with Fleetwood eager to fight their own battles this season, Adam hopes his side can replicate their 1-0 win over former Dons boss Graham Alexander’s Bradford City last time out and get a winning run of their own started.

“It has been a slow start at home for us, but the teams that have come here have had different plans and it’s one we’ve had to adapt to,” said the ex-Liverpool midfielder. “We feel we can beat anybody on our day, but we need to be at it, we need to be brave and MK Dons won’t be any different.

“Their manager (Scott Lindsey) knows this level but for us, it’s about focusing on one game at a time.

“MK Dons are a good side, they’re a passing side and it’s important we have a game plan and if we do what we are good at, it should be a good game of football.

“Our strengths will help us this weekend, and we need to be ready and max it out like we did against Bradford if we are to get all three points.”