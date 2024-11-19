Adapting to League Two has been easier than transition between managers, admits KTS

Kane Thompson-Sommers | Jane Russell

The midfielder is starting to get more regular football under Scott Lindsey

Adapting to life in League Two has been easier for Kane Thompson-Sommers than the change between Mike Williamson and Scott Lindsey’s style of play.

The 23-year-old was a deadline day signing from National League side Halifax Town, brought in by the former Dons boss and handed his EFL debut.

But Williamson did not last long in charge before moving on, leaving Thompson-Sommers and Dons to adapt to another style of play.

Making the jump from non-league into League Two has proven to be a relatively easy transition for the midfielder, who has started the last three for Dons, but he admitted the change from Williamson to Lindsey has taken everyone a little longer to get used to.

“It's hard when a new gaffer comes in,” he explained. “You have to get used to how they work, but I feel like everyone is on the right path.

“We've still got stuff to learn, stuff the gaffer wants us to do better and to do more of, but the longer we work together, the more these things click and I think you can see that in the performances too.

“The types of things that are really important to him are different to managers I've had before. He focusses on different things, quite complicated tactical things. He wants us to get forward quicker if it's on, but take a bit longer to build. That can take time.

“We play a similar formation but there's differences in the roles, different responsibilities. Different managers have different outlook on the game, so we're still trying to find what he wants as best as possible.”

Speaking about his own transition, he continued: “It's different, the difference in quality is higher. I'm still getting used to it on the pitch, but it's not been too daunting.

“I came here wanting to play a key part, play as much as I can, get settled in and to be as important as I can be this season's success.

“I've made a good start, I'm trying to get my fitness up and try and be the best player I can be for the team.”

With Dons having won five in a row in League Two, Thompson-Sommers said the squad always kept faith in their abilities and believed they would get back into the promotion mix.

He added: “Even when we were 19th, we knew it was so early in the season that if we put in a good run of results, like we knew we were capable of, we'd be quickly back up to where we want to be - fighting at the top of the league. We just know that if we keep winning, we'll be right up there.

“The dressing room is in a good place, we're on a good run in the league and we want to carry it on and build on the momentum we've been able to build so far.”