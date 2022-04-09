AFC Wimbledon 1-0 MK Dons: Double change for MK Dons
MK Dons face rivals AFC Wimbledon in a game which will mean a lot at both ends of the League One table.
MK Dons take on AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane this afternoon
Get the latest from the game.
AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons: LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:19
60 mins: Double change for MK Dons
Connor Wickham comes off for Mo Eisa, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden makes way for Theo Corbeanu
55 mins: A better start to the half for MK Dons
Already the visitors are starting to look at bit more comfortable in this match. Connor Wickham and Kaine Kesler-Hayden both having had efforts in these early stages of the second half, but they squandered a corner.
Second half
AFC Wimbledon get the game back underway
Today’s attendance
HALF TIME: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 MK Dons
Poor from the visitors by their recent standard. The hosts have shown more fire in their bellies and lead through the only shot on target from either side.
24 mins: Decent chance
Decent effort from Parrott, on the end of Coventry’s pass over the top. The Irishman reaches for it but can only guide it into the arms of Tzanev
20 mins: Dons appeals turned away
For the first time, Dons looked bit of a threat and got into the AFC Wimbledon penalty area, and Connor Wickham looks like he’s tripped but referee James Oldham is unmoved.
19 mins: GOAL The home side take the lead
A scrappy one from MK Dons’ perspective, but it’s the hosts who take the lead. Not dealing with a set-piece into the box, Cumming’s punch was only half-cleared and it was recycled by AFC Wimbledon and Alex Woodyard poked it through a crowd of players and into the back of the net.
14 mins: Half chance for MK Dons
Not sure KKH meant for it to be an opportunity on goal, but he reaches for Coventry’s ball and with the keeper slipping, it looked to be troublesome but it dribbled wide.
9 mins: A nervous start from MK Dons
The hosts have been the side on top so far, MK Dons struggling to get much control. Can’t really string passes together, can’t get possession.
A few free kicks from AFC Wimbledon have been swung into the mixer but nothing to really threaten Jamie Cumming as yet.