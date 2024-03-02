News you can trust since 1981
AFC Wimbledon 1-0 MK Dons - Full-time at Plough Lane

MK Dons are at Plough Lane this afternoon taking on AFC Wimbledon
By Toby Lock
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 11:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 14:41 GMT

Get the latest from the game

AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - LIVE

14:40 GMT

FULL TIME

Kicking off at the end here as AFC Wimbledon players goad the MK Dons fans, O'Hora takes exception to it and it sparks a scuffle and both sets of players get into it

14:38 GMT

94 mins: GOAL - AFC Wimbledon surely win it

Ronan Curtis curls the ball into the net from 10 yards out

14:36 GMT

93 mins: Oh what a miss

Harrison forces a great save on the spin, but Wearne somehow can't squeeze it in

14:36 GMT

92 mins: O'Toole now gets a booking

Gilbey wins a free kick, O'Toole isn't happy about it, and gets a yellow card.

That's 11 now

14:34 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

14:33 GMT

89 mins: Off the bar

Let off there as Little's header loops over and off the bar, Bugiel tries to steer the rebound in but it's into the side netting

14:31 GMT

87 mins: Norman booked

Aaaaaaaaaaand another one. Cameron Norman takes down Josh Kelly as AFC Wimbledon shape to counter, goes into the book

14:29 GMT

85 mins: Reeves gets booked

AFC Wimbledon skipper Jakes Reeves the latest in the book

14:26 GMT

83 mins: Corner for the hosts

Michael Kelly takes the set-piece high above his head to dispel some of the nerves.

14:23 GMT

79 mins: Kemp makes way

After a disastrous set-piece which saw Wearne offside, Emre Tezgel has replaced Dan Kemp.

Tilley comes off for AFC Wimbledon, replaced by Ronan Curtis

