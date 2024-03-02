AFC Wimbledon 1-0 MK Dons - Full-time at Plough Lane
AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME
Kicking off at the end here as AFC Wimbledon players goad the MK Dons fans, O'Hora takes exception to it and it sparks a scuffle and both sets of players get into it
94 mins: GOAL - AFC Wimbledon surely win it
Ronan Curtis curls the ball into the net from 10 yards out
93 mins: Oh what a miss
Harrison forces a great save on the spin, but Wearne somehow can't squeeze it in
92 mins: O'Toole now gets a booking
Gilbey wins a free kick, O'Toole isn't happy about it, and gets a yellow card.
That's 11 now
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
89 mins: Off the bar
Let off there as Little's header loops over and off the bar, Bugiel tries to steer the rebound in but it's into the side netting
87 mins: Norman booked
Aaaaaaaaaaand another one. Cameron Norman takes down Josh Kelly as AFC Wimbledon shape to counter, goes into the book
85 mins: Reeves gets booked
AFC Wimbledon skipper Jakes Reeves the latest in the book
83 mins: Corner for the hosts
Michael Kelly takes the set-piece high above his head to dispel some of the nerves.
79 mins: Kemp makes way
After a disastrous set-piece which saw Wearne offside, Emre Tezgel has replaced Dan Kemp.
Tilley comes off for AFC Wimbledon, replaced by Ronan Curtis