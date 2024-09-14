AFC Wimbledon 3-0 MK Dons - Full-time at Plough Lane
AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL-TIME
All over at Plough Lane.
Wow.
97 mins: GOAL - Nightmare complete
Callum Maycock completes the rout, a ball into the near post and he converts his second of the afternoon
97 mins: Tame header
Rather than go for goal, Tomlinson clips the ball into the box and Harrison guides it safely to Goodman
96 mins: Free-kick
Tomlinson over a free-kick, 25 yards out, central
95 mins: Side netting
Neufville bundles through, but fires into the side netting
93 mins: Goodman saves
Defence splitter from White to Harrison but the AFC keeper is quick off his line to deny him
Stoppage time
Ten minutes to be added on
90 mins: GOAL - Home side surely win it
Counter-attack, Piggot has space on the right, he puts it into the mixer, Josh Kelly misses the initial strike but it drops for Maycock to rifle in
85 mins: Couple of corners
First corner sees Kelly’s shot deflected out for another, but the second is a poor one and is easily collected by keeper Goodman
83 mins: Well over
Joe Tomlinson, now wearing the armband, cuts in from the left but just about keeps it in the ground.
Aaron Nemane meanwhile is coming off for Ellis Harrison
79 mins: Two more changes for the hosts
Off come Smith and Tilley, on com Ball and Furlong
71 mins: Double substitution
Alex Gilbey and Callum Hendry make way for Joe White and Sonny Finch as keeper Owen Goodman takes his time with some treatment.
Meanwhile, Josh Kelly replaces Matt Stevens and Omar Bugiel is replaced by Joe Piggot
69 mins: Off the post
Oh time stood still as the cross looped to Joe Tomlinson but his header comes back off the post
65 mins: Nemane fires wide
Not many chances in the game, but Aaron Nemane takes aim from just inside the box on his left foot, but it shuffles wide
58 mins: Nemane gets ambitious
Was it a cross or an attempt at goal? Nemane lifts it goalwards from a crossing position but it lands just beyond the bar
55 mins: Changes
Maycock on for Reeves who cannot continue
Meanwhile Tommy Leigh is being replaced by Stephen Wearne
52 mins: Half a chance
Good play from Dons around the edge of the box, Gilbey and Leigh involved, the latter’s cross deflects into the goalkeeper but no back-pass given...
50 mins: Treatment delay
After just being told he would be clocking all the stoppage time by referee Drysdale, AFC skipper Jake Reeves has killed a few minutes on the clock by getting some treatment
