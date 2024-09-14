Live

AFC Wimbledon 3-0 MK Dons - Full-time at Plough Lane

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 14th Sep 2024, 11:09 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 14:28 BST
placeholder image
JPI
MK Dons are back in action this afternoon, taking on rivals AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane

Get the latest from the game

AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:28 BST

FULL-TIME

All over at Plough Lane.

Wow.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:25 BST

97 mins: GOAL - Nightmare complete

Callum Maycock completes the rout, a ball into the near post and he converts his second of the afternoon

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:24 BST

97 mins: Tame header

Rather than go for goal, Tomlinson clips the ball into the box and Harrison guides it safely to Goodman

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:23 BST

96 mins: Free-kick

Tomlinson over a free-kick, 25 yards out, central

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:22 BST

95 mins: Side netting

Neufville bundles through, but fires into the side netting

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:20 BST

93 mins: Goodman saves

Defence splitter from White to Harrison but the AFC keeper is quick off his line to deny him

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:18 BST

Stoppage time

Ten minutes to be added on

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:17 BST

90 mins: GOAL - Home side surely win it

Counter-attack, Piggot has space on the right, he puts it into the mixer, Josh Kelly misses the initial strike but it drops for Maycock to rifle in

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:13 BST

85 mins: Couple of corners

First corner sees Kelly’s shot deflected out for another, but the second is a poor one and is easily collected by keeper Goodman

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:11 BST

83 mins: Well over

Joe Tomlinson, now wearing the armband, cuts in from the left but just about keeps it in the ground.

Aaron Nemane meanwhile is coming off for Ellis Harrison

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:07 BST

79 mins: Two more changes for the hosts

Off come Smith and Tilley, on com Ball and Furlong

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:59 BST

71 mins: Double substitution

Alex Gilbey and Callum Hendry make way for Joe White and Sonny Finch as keeper Owen Goodman takes his time with some treatment.

Meanwhile, Josh Kelly replaces Matt Stevens and Omar Bugiel is replaced by Joe Piggot

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:56 BST

69 mins: Off the post

Oh time stood still as the cross looped to Joe Tomlinson but his header comes back off the post

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:53 BST

65 mins: Nemane fires wide

Not many chances in the game, but Aaron Nemane takes aim from just inside the box on his left foot, but it shuffles wide

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:45 BST

58 mins: Nemane gets ambitious

Was it a cross or an attempt at goal? Nemane lifts it goalwards from a crossing position but it lands just beyond the bar

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:43 BST

55 mins: Changes

Maycock on for Reeves who cannot continue

Meanwhile Tommy Leigh is being replaced by Stephen Wearne

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:40 BST

52 mins: Half a chance

Good play from Dons around the edge of the box, Gilbey and Leigh involved, the latter’s cross deflects into the goalkeeper but no back-pass given...

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:38 BST

50 mins: Treatment delay

After just being told he would be clocking all the stoppage time by referee Drysdale, AFC skipper Jake Reeves has killed a few minutes on the clock by getting some treatment

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice