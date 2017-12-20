AFC Wimbledon are charged after MK Dons clash

The Football League have charged AFC Wimbledon

The sides met for the season time at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in September, but AFC failed to make mention of the 'Dons' part of MK Dons name on the scoreboard and in the programme, and didn't use any pictures or the badge in their matchday programme - just as they did during the first meeting back in March.

MK Dons were 2-0 winners when the sides met in September

In the aftermath of Dons' 2-0 win over AFC, the EFL launched an investigation into the situation, citing: the failure to recognise Milton Keynes Dons in the correct manner causes reputational issues for the EFL as well as creating the potential for unrest amongst MK Dons supporters and, as such, is of concern for the EFL.

And this week, the EFL confirmed AFC Wimbledon have been charged.

“The EFL has confirmed that AFC Wimbledon have been charged in breach of Regulation 3 following their match against MK Dons on Friday September 22.

“Their case will now be heard by an independent panel and the EFL will make no further comment until the matter has been determined.”

Regulations 3.4 and 3.5 state:

3.4: in all matters and transactions relating to the league, each Club shall behave towards each other and the League with the utmost good faith.

3.5: no Club, either by itself, its servants or agents, shall by any means whatsoever unfairly criticise, disparage, belittle or discredit any other Club or the League or in either case any of its directors, officers, employees or agents.