AFC Wimbledon boss felt hurt and disappointed with MK Dons draw

Mark Bowen remonstrates with referee James Oldham at full-time. The AFC Wimbledon boss said he felt for the home fans after his side came within 10 minutes of ending their winless streak which dates back to December 7, 2021

Mark Bowen said he felt for the AFC Wimbledon fans after Troy Parrott’s 80th minute equaliser for MK Dons denied his side their first win since December.

Leading for an hour through Alex Woodyard’s 20th minute goal, the home fans dared to dream of an end to their 23-match winless run - a run which has seen them drop into the bottom three of League One. But Parrott’s stunning volley with 10 minutes to go ensured the points would be shared.

While it meant AFC Wimbledon’s search for a win could continue, it added to MK Dons’ undefeat run, now reading 15 games while they are unbeaten in 12 away from Stadium MK - a new club record.

“First and foremost, forgetting the situation that we’re in, the biggest feeling I have is for our fans,” said AFC Wimbledon manager Bowen afterwards. “We were so close to beating them. That’s what hurts. The players in the dressing room feel it too.

“It would have been brilliant to give the fans that win to go home with. We had a game plan to frustrate them. We did everything right.

“In the first half we had the best of all the play. I’ve been here three games and I think our goalkeeper has only had five shots to save.

“If you’re nit-picking you could maybe say we switched off (for their goal), but it was a fantastic strike and if he had that opportunity another 10 times it probably wouldn’t be the same outcome.