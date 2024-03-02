News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Live

AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - Build-up from Plough Lane

MK Dons are at Plough Lane this afternoon taking on AFC Wimbledon
By Toby Lock
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 11:15 GMT

Get the latest from the game

AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - LIVE

11:30 GMT

AFC Wimbledon's team

11:30 GMT

MK Dons are unchanged

Stephen WearneStephen Wearne
Stephen Wearne

It's an unchanged team for MK Dons this afternoon to take on rivals AFC Wimbledon. Stephen Wearne will lead the line ahead of Alex Gilbey and Dan Kemp.

MK Dons: Kelly, Norman, O'Hora, Harvie, Tomlinson, Lofthouse, Bate, Payne, Kemp, Gilbey, Wearne

Subs: Harness, Williams, Harrison, Robson, Tezgel, Dennis, Tripp

11:17 GMT

The match preview

Read our pre-match build-up ahead of the early kick-off this afternoon