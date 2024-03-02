Live
AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - Build-up from Plough Lane
MK Dons are at Plough Lane this afternoon taking on AFC Wimbledon
Get the latest from the game
AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - LIVE
AFC Wimbledon's team
MK Dons are unchanged
It's an unchanged team for MK Dons this afternoon to take on rivals AFC Wimbledon. Stephen Wearne will lead the line ahead of Alex Gilbey and Dan Kemp.
MK Dons: Kelly, Norman, O'Hora, Harvie, Tomlinson, Lofthouse, Bate, Payne, Kemp, Gilbey, Wearne
Subs: Harness, Williams, Harrison, Robson, Tezgel, Dennis, Tripp