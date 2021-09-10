Agard completes move to Plymouth Argyle

Kieran Agard, Dons’ third all-time leading scorer, officially left the club in the summer but has signed a deal with League One side Plymouth Argyle

Striker Kieran Agard has signed a contract to play for Plymouth Argyle following five years at MK Dons.

The 31-year-old scored 50 goals in 166 appearances for the club, ranking him third in the all-time leading scorers list at the club.

Dons broke their transfer record to sign Agard in 2016 from Bristol City, and he repaid that with a brace on his debut.

But he played just once last season, thanks in part to injury and falling out of favour with former boss Russell Martin. He did, however, net twice in that game - the 6-0 win over Norwich U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.