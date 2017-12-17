Agard frustrated after Dons' best performance of the season

Kieran Agard said there were plenty of positives to take despite drawing 2-2 with 10-man Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Dons dominated the opening 25 minutes at Glanford Park against a Scunthorpe side who have looked impressive in League 1 this season. But despite their control of the game, Hakeeb Adelakun put the home side into the lead.

The 28-year-old scored his sixth goal in as many games to cancel out the opener three minutes before half time, only for Kevin van Veen to fire Scunthorpe back ahead just before the break.

Dons were handed a huge boost when Neal Bishop was sent off on the stroke of half time, and despite peppering the Scunthorpe goal in the second half, Dons could only find one goal - a Chuks Aneke header on 66 minutes - thanks to an inspired performance from Iron keeper Matt Gilks.

While it was to be another frustrating afternoon for Robbie Neilson's side, extending their winless run in League 1 to five games, Agard felt it was the most complete performance of the season.

"Without a doubt (it was one of the best performance of the season)," he said. "Definitely frustrating but we worked so hard. I think Scunthorpe will be the happier team but we worked our socks off. That winning goal just didn't come.

"In the first half we were excellent, and in the second half too. We worked really hard, as we have done all week. Hopefully we can build on it. We want to build now and get some wins under our belt.

"Sometimes keepers have those games. We had a lot of chances we just couldn't get the goal. And fair play to the defender who blocked by shot - I was wheeling away! He got a toe to it and it's gone over the bar."

Agard felt he was set to net his second of the afternoon when referee Graham Salisbury awarded Dons a penalty, only to overturn the decision seconds later and give a free kick instead - a decision Neilson described as 'a shambles' - but he said Dons got their reward in the end.

He said: "I was ready to take the pen, I was there with the ball. And the referee had given the pen, he pointed to the spot. But he then gave a free kick, and we scored from the cross so I was happy in the end."