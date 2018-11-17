Agard's confident his scoring streak can continue

Kieran Agard is on the hottest streak of his career after he netted his fourth goal in four games to send MK Dons top of the league on Saturday.

After Chuks Aneke netted the opener in the 2-0 win over League 2's bottom club, Agard scored the decisive second against Macclesfield Town at Stadium MK - his ninth of the season.

Izale McLeod scored in six consecutive games back in 2006/7, which stands as the current club record, and Agard believes he can score in every game he plays at the moment.

"I'm always confident I can score goals," he said. "Even if I go through periods where I'm not scoring, I'm confident in my game. I'm thankful it's coming together now.

"I just want to score as many as I can. I'm thankful, I'm scoring a lot more, I'm playing more consistently, and I'm staying on the pitch. I'm thankful for the team as well who are creating opportunities for me – I always think I'm going to get opportunities, it's up to me to put them in.

"I think it equals my record, I'm delighted with it but more importantly, I'm delighted to get the three points."

Dons had to be patient though. A solid performance from bottom club Macclesfield kept the scores level at the interval, but Aneke's strike after 53 minutes opened the door for Agard to add a vital second to fire Dons top of the table.

Manager Paul Tisdale said table means nothing in November, and Agard echoed his sentiments.

He added: "At the moment, it means nothing – we want to be top in May. We'll continue to do what we're doing, take each games as it comes, prepare right and keep going about our business.

"Fair play to Macclesfield, they gave us a hard game. It was about being patient, and doing what we prepared in the week and it paid off in the second half.

"We want to prepare for each game in the same way, whether they are top of the league or at the bottom. I think today, we did that, stayed patient and got our just desserts. Full respect to them, they didn't sit back, they attacked."