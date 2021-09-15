Agard thanks Dons and the fans for support during his time at Stadium MK

Kieran Agard took to social media to thanks MK Dons and the fans for their support during his five-year spell at the club

The 31-year-old is the club’s third all-time leading scorer but departed for Plymouth Argyle after his contract expired.

Agard missed much of last season in part to injury but also lack of favour by former boss Russell Martin who limited him to just one start.

Writing on Instagram, Agard said: “Massive thank you to everyone associated with MK Dons. The fans, staff and players who have all helped me during my time at the club.

“I had 5 amazing years, and take away many good memories, in particular the promotion season.

“A special thanks to all the current staff who have helped me get back to full fitness.”