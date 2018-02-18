Agard would trade his goal for League 1 points

Top scorer Kieran Agard admitted he would swap his goals for points on the board after MK Dons suffered their sixth defeat in a row on Saturday.

Six points from League 1 safety with 14 games remaining and pointless under new manager Dan Micciche, Agard scored Dons' only goal of the game as they fell 2-0 down against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, eventually losing 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Agard, who takes over as leading scorer with seven goals this campaign, hasn't scored since the 2-2 draw with Scunthorpe two months prior to Saturday's game but admitted he'd swap his personal accolade to help Dons out of trouble.

"I would trade in the goal for a win," he said afterwards. "But it was a well-worked goal from a set play. Hopefully I can take that into Wednesday.

"I'm always confident I can score goals. As a striker you can go a few games without a goal but you have to keep getting into the right places and today it came off."

Dons travel to bottom club Rochdale on Wednesday night still without a point under their new manager and desperate to stop the rot.

Agard continued: "We're definitely disappointed but we have to quickly turn out focus to Wednesday. We have to go there and get three points. We're all working tirelessly but it hasn't quite happened. We're sure it's just around the corner.

"Everyone's pulling their weight. It's about hard work and we've got to take it from the training ground into games. We have the players, and we should be doing well.

"We're all rooting for each other. We have the players to do well, so ti's back to the training ground, work hard and look forward to the games coming up."