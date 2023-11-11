Agonisingly close to the perfect away performance, says Williamson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Dons were inches away from the perfect away performance, according to Mike Williamson.

The head coach watched on as Joe Tomlinson, Alex Gilbey, Conor Grant and Mo Eisa all had glorious chances to win the game at Rodney Parade, ultimately having to settle for a share of the spoils and a 0-0 draw.

"It's just one of those days," Williamson said afterwards as Dons dropped to 13th in the table. "In previous games, we've scored harder chances, it's just one of those things.

"All we can do is work on the intention on how we get into those areas, and with the quality we've got in the squad, more often than not we finish those chances.

"Any point away is a good point, but you could see the desperation from the lads, the chances that came got us up off our feet, and if any one of them goes in, it makes for the perfect away performance but it wasn't to be. We take the point and move on."

After a basketball-style opening half at Rodney Parade, Williamson felt his side took control in the second-half. And having that control is what the head coach wants to see from the opening whistle.

He continued: "The boys felt their control of the game, and we have to keep developing that because we want that in the first-half of games as well.