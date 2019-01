MK Dons have agreed to part company with Scottish midfielder Aidan Nesbitt.

The 21-year-old joined the club in August 2017 from Celtic, and was tipped as a development player by then manager Robbie Neilson. After making 19 appearances and scoring four goals under Neilson, Nesbitt played just eight more times for Dons - only two of those under current manager Paul Tisdale, most recently in the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town in the Checkatrade Trophy.