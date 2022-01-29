Ainsworth on the ‘always spicy’ Buckinghamshire derby

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth

The games between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers are usually pretty tasty affairs, and Chair Boys boss Gareth Ainsworth predicts another one when the sides meet later this afternoon.

More than 1,300 Dons fans are expected to travel to Adams Park when fourth meets fifth in League One in what will be the third meeting of the sides this season.

The sides are just 35 miles apart and the two highest ranks clubs in Buckinghamshire though some like to downplay the rivalry between the sides. Ainsworth though says the clash can undeniably be called a derby and is predicting another exciting affair come kick-off.

“It's another great derby - whoever says it's not a derby, they are!” he said. “MK are doing really well this year, they've surprised a few people. Liam Manning is very tactically astute, has a style of football he sticks to and I'm looking forward to it. They're always spicy ones - David Wheeler added to that the last game here, an ex-MK Dons man scoring in stoppage time.

“Anthony Stewart also getting sent off earlier in the season that was later rescinded, and that was the difference between the teams.