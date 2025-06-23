Airport job for Williams months after being front-runner for MK Dons role
Luke Williams has taken a job at Bristol Airport just a couple of months after being a contender to take over as MK Dons head coach.
The 44-year-old has been out of work since January when he parted company with Swansea City, but has been on gardening leave since, receiving no payout from the Welsh side.
Williams, the former assistant manager to Russell Martin at Stadium MK, was amongst the final three in line to take over the club after Scott Lindsey’s sacking in March. It is understood Williams was interview for the position, but Dons opted to hire Paul Warne.
Now, according to The Athletic, Williams is helping disabled and limited-mobility passengers navigate Bristol Airport, having previously loaded lorries and driven minibuses to help fund his fledgling coaching career.
