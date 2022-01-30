Akinfenwa speaks out on offensive chanting during Dons game

Messages were put on the screen at Adams Park

Adebayo Akinfenwa said MK Dons supporters ‘crossed a line’ with the offensive chant which stopped the game at Adams Park on Saturday.

The Wycombe striker was the target of a song coming from the travelling Dons supporters, a song the 39-year-old admitted he had heard aimed at him by supporters of both Oxford United and Morecambe in recent weeks too.

After confronting several supporters, the game was halted while the situation was eased by stewards. While the chant relented, small pockets continued to sing it during the course of the afternoon.

Speaking afterwards, Akinfenwa said: “They crossed a line, enough is enough, we've spoken on it, as long as it doesn't happen again, I'm good.

“For some reason, this chant has come out. We first heard it two games ago against Oxford - they were singing it about the gaffer and then my name. Then we reported it at Morecambe and then it was today well.

“I can take jokes, I'm all for the entertainment. But where has this come from? Where has this trend come from?

“I just want it to get nipped in the bid. It's not a trend, it's not funny, there's no bants to it. This is not entertainment. Some people will be like 'this is a joke, it's funny' but this is not funny.

“Whatever the authorities need to, shut it down and we'll keep on moving.